Basketball star happy to be home playing game he loves

At 23-years old, Emmerson Potts-Broughton has already played many seasons of basketball in the United States and Australia but is now back on home soil playing for the Wellington Saints, in his first NZ-NBL season.

For Potts-Broughton (Ngā Rauru, Ngāruahine, Ngāti Ruanui), shooting hoops has been in his blood since his earlier days at New Plymouth Boys High School.

“When I was coming through the years 11 and 12, they try to make you pick a sport so you’re more focussed on training.”

Nowadays, not only does he shoot hoops at night but he is also an F45 Training coach by day. F45 stands for 'functional training', a mix of circuit and hit style workouts geared toward everyday movement.

“I’m really lucky with my boss, she helps me out a lot, so she’s let me take a back seat on training just during the season so I can focus fulltime on my basketball and the upcoming season.”

Even standing at a whopping six feet six inches tall, he’s not the tallest in his whānau, revealing that his grandfather is the only other person taller at 6 foot 8 inches.

“I’m pretty sure that’s where I get my height from. Everyone else is around the six-foot mark or below.”

He’s excited for the season ahead and playing with the 12-time champions Saints, as “there’s a lot of history and culture behind their organisation” in competing "at those high standards that we push ourselves to every day and ultimately winning that championship at the end of the season again.”

But, like all young basketball players, the NBL is not the end goal for Emmerson.

“Obviously, the NBA is the ultimate goal for any basketball player. I am just taking it game by game, season by season. I’m fortunate already to have experienced a lot within my career.

“I do want to end up back overseas but I’m happy to be back on home soil in front of home crowds and I’m a lot closer to my family too.”