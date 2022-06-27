Basketballers 'buzzing' about new women's professional league

The excitement surrounding the start this week of the Tauihi basketball women's professional competition is practically off the charts.

"Buzzing," is how one player described the anticipation. "I've had a countdown on my phone for probably 50-something days and I opened it this morning and it's down to less than a week," she said.

"It's been a long time coming," another told Te Ao Toa.

"We finally have a professional league in NZ and I can't wait to play in front of my friends and family, some of whom have never seen me play before because I've been playing overseas for so long."

Sharne Pupuke Robati is another excited about the competition which gets underway on Wednesday.

"I'm loving my team, our culture, the chemistry we have together," she says. "The bond we have is so cool."

She is the niece of NBA star Steven Adams and Dame Valerie Adams. Te Ao Toa asked Robati whether her famous uncle is aware she is playing this week.

"I don't think so, I don't think he knows. But I think Aunty Val knows, so that's cool enough," Robati says.