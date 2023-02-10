'Battle of the Hoods’ headed to Tauranga, police presence stepped up

Extra police have been dispatched to Tauranga City following reports that a planned mass brawl titled Battle of the Hoods may be relocated from Hamilton to Bayfair Shopping Centre.

Earlier today, a badly spelt poster for a "battle of the hoods" warned parents and students in Hamilton about the fight; weapons are supposedly allowed.

The threat of relocation has prompted the district's top police officer to advise people not to travel to Tauranga City this afternoon.

Developing story, more to come...