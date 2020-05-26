Bay of Plenty community crowd fund to ensure survival of grassroots rugby

It’s a new ball game for rugby post-COVID-19 so in the Bay of Plenty a givealittle page has been set up to raise money and ensure the survival of local rugby clubs.

Bay of Plenty community rugby manager Pat Rae says clubs are battling to overcome the hardship brought about by the pandemic and its long-term impact.

So far their givealittle page has received around $3,500 in donations in the first four days of going live.

Creators of the page say donations will go towards purchasing hygiene supplies, subsiding club fees for whānau in need, buying paint to mark the fields and replacing "those stolen socks from last year or to put on meals for club volunteers".

The clubs participating include the Arataki Junior Rugby, Arataki Senior Rugby, Edgecumbe, Greerton Marist, Judea, Katikati, Kawerau, Marist St Michaels, Mt Maunganui, Murupara, Ngongotaha, Opotiki, Paroa Junior Rugby, Poroporo, Rangataua, Rangiuru, Ruatoki, Tauranga Sports, Waikite, Waimana and Whakatane Marist.