Bay of Plenty moves to restricted fire season

The entire Bay of Plenty is now in a fire season with restrictions after it went from open to restricted overnight.

All of the traditional Bay of Plenty, as well as the South Waikato and Taupo District Council boundaries, will be affected.

District Manager Jeff Maunder says this means people in the Bay of Plenty will need a permit to light an open-air fire.

“There are some activities people can do while in a restricted season, and the best way to avoid any confusion is to visit www.checkitsalright.nz and put in your planned fire-related activity,” he says.

People wishing to build a fire should also examine the weather conditions,.

"If it is hot and windy, do not light a fire, even if you have a permit," Maunder says.