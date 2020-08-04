Bay of Plenty tourism provider thanks community for helping it survive Covid

Kohutapu Lodge & Tribal Tours owner-operator Nadine Toe Toe - Photo / File

Kohutapu Lodge & Tribal Tours has seen its business dry up due to Covid-19. Now, with New Zealand borders sealed to non-citizens and residents, the company is drawing on the strength of its community.

“When Covid-19 hit, and we were essentially brought to our knees, it was our own local community which has turned around and is doing its best to support us,” Nadine Toe Toe says.

Toe Toe and whānau run their operation just out of Murupara. The lack of income has spurred on creative marketing to help Kohutapu Lodge keep the lights on.

The whānau has been a mainstay of the community. Over the past seven years, it has provided over 30,000 hangi meals to locals and seen half a million dollars back into their community.

Toe Toe said that if it weren’t for their community, they probably would have shut up shop.