BBB Motivation gets government help for food bank packs

One of Auckland leading fitness providers for Māori and Pacific is set to receive support from the Ministry of Social Development.

Brown Butta Bean Motivation founder Dave Letele announced on Facebook the MSD will support his gym to provide food bank packs to those in need in South Auckland. Since Auckland moved to Level 3 Letele and his team has provided hundreds of food bank packs to Māori and Pacific communities. He says the extra support from a government agency will go a long way to helping those most vulnerable.