'Be better' - high-ranking prisons official agrees on solitary confinement's harm

New Zealand can no longer “accept that prisons are places where people who have done bad things come to," a leading Corrections official says.

“It’s also places where people have significant mental health issues, alcoholic and drug issues, and some of them have all those factors," chief custodial officer Neil Beales says.

“This creates a very, very difficult and complex mix that we have to look after in prison. We can no longer expect people to be placed in a cell, wait their time out in prison and then be released and thinking we’ve somehow fixed them.”

His comments come after a damning report by the Corrections Department's Independent Office of the Inspectorate report.

Its commissioner Professor Tracey McIntosh, yesterday emphasised that extended periods of solitary confinement for prisoners lead to potential long-lasting physical, social and psychological impacts.

Beales says the inspectorate does point out in the report that the use of segregation is a legitimate tool to be used in prison for all the obvious reasons. "What it is asking us to do, quite rightly, is be better.

Segregation 'can still be helfpul'

“Be better is when we do understand the impact that it has on the people, be better at recording data so that we’ve got better insights as to who is being subject to whatever form of segregation for how long. That will help us to understand the longer-term impact for the people so that we can actually treat them better.”

Though used as a disciplinary measure, solitary confinement is often used for the health and safety of the prisoner and other prisoners, among many reasons, Beales says.

The report showed the majority of prisoners were segregated for 14 days or fewer, with the least amount of prisoners in solitary confinement for more than nine months.

“What we need to remember is prisons by their very nature are a form of segregation, people are being segregated from the community. We have people who come to prison who then still present the very same risks and dangers that brought them to prison to begin, and we have to have mechanisms to be able to safely manage those people. That means, sometimes, separating them from the mainstream.”

Beales also agrees that a more therapeutic approach, pointed out yesterday by commissioner Professor Tracey McIntosh, is needed by training staff in mental health and psychology, though more can still be done.

In a statement, Corrections has said it acknowledges the report and will set up a better system for segregation orders.