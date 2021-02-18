'Be a British High Commissioner for a day' competition in full swing

The British High Commissioner to New Zealand, Laura Clarke, is calling on young women aged 17 to 25 to apply for the annual “Be the commissioner for the day” competition.

The winner will accompany the British High Commissioner on an exciting programme to mark International Women’s Day on March 8.

"The idea is about explaining what diplomacy is and what it is to be an ambassador or high commissioner and the competition really is for a young woman to spend a day with me, and that involves coming to all of my appointments and staying with me at the residence at Wellington."

Clarke also commented on the Covid-19 situation in England.

"I've spoken to my friends and family recently, and they are all just tired.

"But here is a light at the end of the tunnel - as of Monday this week, we have vaccinated 15 million people ... my mum had hers last week so I am really pleased about that."