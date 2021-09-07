Be wary of false social media posts on terrorists – police commissioner

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster is urging the public to exercise caution when they hear unverified information about Friday’s LynnMall attack, through social media platforms.



He says while the investigation into the shooting at LynnMall on Friday afternoon is continuing, police have been made aware of some false information being shared on social platforms.

“I would urge anyone who comes across this type of information to be aware that much of what is circulating on social media platforms, is either false or inaccurate.”

He says it is natural for some communities to feel more exposed to negative views.

“Police are working very hard with our community liaison staff to ensure local and ethnic communities feel well informed and supported.”



Coster says the events at the supermarket on Friday were the actions of the deceased alone, whose views were not representative of any community, “and we are not seeking anyone else.”

Reassurance patrols

“I want to reassure our community, including our ethnic communities, that we are doing everything we can to ensure their safety.



“We are conducting high-visibility reassurance patrols around places of worship and places where the number of people gathering may be larger than normal, such as at essential services.



“We will be out and about in our communities ensuring people are and feel safe.



Coster says police have been engaging with a number of ethnic community leaders.



“Police want to encourage anyone who has been subjected to behaviour that puts them at risk, to contact police.



“People have an absolute right to feel safe going about their normal activities.



“If you at any point feel unsafe call 111,” he says.