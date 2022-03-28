'Beautiful entranceway' to Myers Park to feature Graham Tipene designed artwork

Photo / Supplied

Artwork designed by mana whenua artist Graham Tipene (Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei) is to feature in the entranceway to Myers Park in central Auckland.

An upgrade to the underpass to the historic park, close to Aotea Square, was announced today by Auckland Council, with work to begin in April.

Tipene contributed to the build of the new entranceway at Auckland War Memorial Museum.

“By the end of summer 2022/23, the underpass connecting the city to the park will be transformed from a carpark to a welcoming public space. The underpass will feature artwork designed by Graham Tipene (Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei), through partnership with mana whenua, providing a beautiful new entranceway for the park,” Auckland Council says.

“A new staircase will lead to Queen Street, and new seating, lighting and native planting will make the park an inviting oasis in the city centre.”

The Myers Park upgrade is part of a wider programme of work happening to revitalise the midtown area.

Tipene is the mana whenua artist behind the striking Māori design of the Tirohanga Whānui Bridge in Albany which won a prestigious architecture award and alongside other Māori artists is responsible for numerous public artwork across Tāmaki Makaurau.

Tirohanga Whānui Bridge.