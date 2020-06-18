Benee announces upcoming NZ tour on Tapatahi

Multi-award-winning New Zealand artist Benee revealed this morning on Maori Televisions Tapatahi details for an upcoming New Zealand tour for 2020, set to take off in October.

The news comes after a ‘lockdown’ performance on US TV show The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’, which featured a band, a dog and a guest appearance with Gus Dapperton who features on the hit single Supalonely, which made its first career entry in the Billboard Hot 100.

The 20-year-old singer quickly became a rising international phenomenon after Glitter saw millions of users across the world participate in its TikTok challenge.

“Luck is definitely part of it especially with TikTok and I have a great manager,” she told Tapatahi.

Benee is no stranger to Te Ao Māori, as she covered her own hit song Soaked in Te Reo for Waiata Anthems, making it one of the top songs last year for Te Wiki o Te Reo Maori.

“It was a big honour for me to be involved,” she says, “It was very emotional and I cried a lot when I listened to it.”

“I almost like that version better - the Māori language is so beautiful.”

Tickets are set to go on sale next week and will begin in Christchurch in October.