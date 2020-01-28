Benee soaks3 Laneway Festival with te reo

Stella Bennett aka Benee took te reo to the Laneway stage as she performed the Māori version of her single 'Soaked' yesterday. 'Soaked' was translated into te reo last year as part of the award winning 'Reo Anthems' project which was spearheaded by Hinewehi Mohi.

"Being asked to be part of that project made me feel very emotional I felt very proud to be part of it," Benee says.

This means that 'Soaked', and its translation 'Kua Kore he Kupu' are now a permanent part of the reo revitalisation movement.

Singing in te reo is starting to grow on the 19-year-old. Benee is now the reo pronunciation coach for her household and whānau.

“I’m like now going around correcting mum and dad, and like maybe I should actually take some lessons, because I definitely want to be more onto it, in pronouncing things right."

Benee explains why she put her reo single on her set at Albert Park

"I wanted to incorporate it into my Laneway performance because its in front of the whole fam."