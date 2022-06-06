Benji Marshall honoured after 18 years in rugby league

Rugby league legend Benji Marshall has been made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (CNZM) in the Queen’s Honours list, after 18 years in the game.

Marshall (Ngāi Tūhoe) told NZME he’d be stoked if he’s inspired just one young person to get involved in the game.

"I was just a small kid from Whakatāne with no right to get to where I got to in achieving all the things I did," he said.

"Hopefully with me doing what I did it inspires others, especially young Kiwi kids. If you can change one life, that's enough."

At 37-years-old Marshall only retired last year and holds the record as the longest-serving Kiwis captain.

His more notable years were spent with the West Tigers, in 2005, then 20-year-old Marshall helping lead the team to the NRL title.

Despite battling several injury complaints Marshall also had a spell with the Souths; and in rugby union in 2014 when he debuted for the Blues in Super Rugby.

Throughout his career Marshall was steadfast to the Kiwis’ cause; proving pivotal to the historic 2008 World Cup Win.

Marshall played 31 tests for the national side.