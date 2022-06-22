Benji Marshall wins Celebrity Apprentice Australia

Image / Supplied

From the small town of Whakatāne, to the NRL, to playing international test rugby for New Zealand, to becoming a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Now, Benji Marshall (Ngāi Tūhoe) can add the winner of Celebrity Apprentice Australia to his list of accolades.

Last night across the ditch on television, the rugby league legend was given the good news from British business mogul Lord Alan Sugar, after Marshall raised the most money in the programme's final challenge.

The challenge for Benji and his finale opponent, presenter Darren McMullen, was to hold a VIP charity event each, with $25,000 for budget. Whoever would raise the most money would be declared the winner of Celebrity Apprentice Australia for 2022.

Marshall's event was kid-centred at Leichhardt Oval, a place where he spent 12 years playing sport. That event saw him raise $387,105 AUD for his charity Souths Cares, compared to McMullen's event raising $172,617 AUD.

Marshall winning also meant gaining an extra $100,000 AUD for his charity, with the total nearing half a million dollars.

Souths Cares, in relation to the NRL club South Sydney Rabbitohs, supports disadvantaged and marginalised youth and their families

According to 9Now, Marshall also shared some of his winnings with some of the fired contestants from the show, to give back to their charities as well.

"Kia hiwa rā, kia hiwa rā!" Marshall pitches his story. Credit: Facebook / Celebrity Apprentice Australia.

One of Marshall’s challenges shown on the programme’s Facebook page shows one of the footy player’s pitches to business leaders during a challenge.

"300 games in the NRL, runs around the footy field, all these big moves, fancy steps, flick passes, you name it. That's not the real me. [Do] you know how I know that? Because I don't even know the real me."

“There’s a half of me missing that I haven’t found out about. I don’t know my real dad. I don’t know my culture. I don’t know my nationality. Who am I?”

The pitch was a reveal of Who Is Benji Marshall, a six-part original series revealing his journey into finding out more “about the real me”, which he plans to launch the series during the NRL Grand Final later this year.