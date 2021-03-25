Bereavement leave now law for parents who suffer miscarriage

Bereavement leave after miscarriages and stillbirths is now legal after the Holidays Bereavement Leave for Miscarriage Amendment Act was unanimously passed at Parliament last night.

The new law provides for three days' leave for mothers and their partners.

"Couples need time to work through their grief together without the pressure of loss of income or using up sick leave, Labour MP Ginny Andersen said.

The act provides three days' leave to mothers, their partners, as well as to parents planning to have a child through adoption or surrogacy.



Andersen, who drove the private member's bill, said the law was progressive and compassionate, giving parents time to come to terms with their loss without having to tap into sick leave.



One in four New Zealand women suffered from miscarriages.