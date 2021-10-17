'Big stepping stone' playing Silver Ferns say Aotearoa Men's Netball debutants

By Te Ao Toa

Tyra Lauangiangi and Eriata Vercoe were both debutants in the Aotearoa Men's Netball team which played the Silver Ferns in a three-game series this week in Wellington.

They want to have a men’s national competition similar to the women's netball competition.

"For this to happen, is a big stepping stone," Lauangiangi says of playing the Silver Ferns in this series.

Lauangiangi also talks about being a trans woman playing in the men's team.

"I'm really hoping that other trans women like myself - little boys they dream of playing at the top level. I really hope they get motivated."

