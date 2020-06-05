Bill aims to throw 'Hobbit Law' into Mt Doom

Proposed law changes will give New Zealand screen workers the right to collectively bargain which means they will be able to negotiate as a whole.

This is standard in the American film industry but not here in Aotearoa.

New Zealander of the Year Te Atamira Jennifer Ward-Lealand says that international filmmakers are astounded we are not doing business in the same way.

“It’s business as usual for them. Frankly, often they’re astounded that we don’t have standard negotiated contracts here.”

Ward-Lealand does not want New Zealand to become the bargain basement of the film industry.

Especially, when she says that Aotearoa is actually a premium location to make films.