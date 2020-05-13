Bill to allow Police to enter marae without warrant - Second Reading

The Public Health Response Bill is currently under urgency and had its second reading in the House.

The Bill will give Police authority to enter any premises, including a private dwellinghouse or marae, without a warrant.

Opposition MP Alfred Ngaro challenged the Attorney-General to explain why 'maraes', in particular, were highlighted under the Enforcement section of the Bill.

Government is pushing to have the Bill passed by 11.59pm tonight.

Watch the full clip on Parliament TV - Alfred Ngaro

