Bishop Brian Tamaki and Hannah Tamaki arrested, charged over protest rally

Bishop Brian Tamaki at his last court appearance



Destiny Church leader Bishop Brian Tamaki and his wife Hannah have been arrested and charged with failing to comply with a Covid-19 Act order. They will appear in the Auckland District Court later today.

Tamaki had been summonsed to the central Auckland Police Station this morning for allegedly failing to comply with his bail conditions.

The couple attended the Freedom and Rights Coalition protest at Auckland’s Domain over the weekend and both spoke.

However, last month that Tamaki was charged twice for not complying with the Covid-19 alert level rules. The first of the two charges was linked to the October 2 rallies where he allegedly broke the rules of Covid conditions. He pleaded not guilty.

His bail conditions meant that he couldn't attend or organise any protest or access the internet for the purpose of organising or inciting non-compliance with alert level requirements.

Tamaki took to the internet and said, “I think it's pretty serious for me but I have no fear about that. I believe in your freedom and your rights - all of New Zealand.”

“This is a national issue, not a Brian Tamaki issue. I’m not a anti vax, I’m pro-choice,” he said.