Bishop Tamaki promises minister 'no trouble' at Covid protest

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson has had a go at trying to convince Bishop Brian Tamaki to cancel planned protests in Auckland and Christchurch tomorrow.

The ‘freedom protests’ in Auckland oppose the government's management of Covid-19 including what protestors say are unnecessary lockdowns and vaccination pressure.

Jackson told Te Ao Māori News that he and deputy police commissioner Wally Haumaha met Bishop Tamaki this morning.

“He listened to the concerns of police and the government but refused to call off tomorrow’s protests. But he did promise that there’d be no trouble and we believe him.”

Under Alert level 3, gatherings of 10 people or more are banned and police commissioner Andrew Coster has already warned the protestors that they risk a “police enforcement response.”