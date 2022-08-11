Bishop wins children's book awards for 5th time

Renowned children’s author and illustrator Gavin Bishop (O.N.Z.M) has added another top gong to his catalog of accolades accrued through more than 40 years of publishing.

Bishop (Ngati Pukeko, Ngati Awa, Ngati Mahuta, Tainui) received the Margaret Mahy Book of the Year award for the fifth time at the New Zealand Book Awards for Children and Young Adults last night.

Atua: Māori Gods and Heroes, Bishop’s most recent title was praised for its magical story-telling and integration of mātauranga and te ao Māori.

Judge Pauline Vaeluaga Smith called Atua a "must have" for every household and library at the Wellington awards ceremony.

"The book is much more than a list of gods and legendary heroes - it's a family tree, presented with power and simplicity," she said.

"The text is never overstated, with the glory of the illustrations as the primary mode of storytelling, rewarding the reader who closely examines them."

Bishop’s now been awarded the supreme prize more times than any other children's author or illustrator, including the award's namesake Margaret Mahy, who won it twice.

As one of the most celebrated children’s authors in Aotearoa, Bishop has published more than 70 books, which have been translated into more than twelve languages.

In 2013 Bishop was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit, for services to Children's Literature and in 2019 received the Prime Minister’s Awards for Literary Achievement.

In addition to taking home Book of the Year, Atua also won the Elsie Locke Award for Non-Fiction and the Russell Clark Award for Illustration.