Black activist Sonya Renee Taylor: 'I cringed at Jane Campion’s comments'

Black activist and New York Times best-selling author, Sonya Renee Taylor, says Kiwi director Jane Campion’s comments about tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams not having to compete against men as she has to, was cringe-worthy and diminished the achievements of black women.

The controversial comments were made last week during Campion’s acceptance speech after she received the best director prize at the Critics’ Choice Awards in LA for her film, The Power of the Dog.

The Williams sisters were in the audience to support the film, King Richard, a story about their lives in which Will Smith won the best actor award for playing their father.

In her speech, Campion — the only woman nominated in the best director category — praised the Williams sisters as "marvels" in their craft, but then suggested that the two Black women did not face the same battles in gender equality as women in film.

"Serena and Venus, you are such marvels. However, you don't play against the guys, like I have to," Campion said.

Factually, Campion was incorrect as the Williams sisters have competed in mixed doubles, alongside men, for many years and her comments didn’t acknowledge the years of racism and sexism the Williams sisters have faced in their long careers.

'I cringed'

Taylor, an outspoken activist who now resides in Aotearoa, appeared on Te Ao Tapatahi and said that she hopes Campion will grow and learn from this experience.

“I cringed. She really missed the mark and missed an opportunity to just be in her own power. She had all of this opportunity to really elevate the experiences of women, that she found it as a moment to be competitive with black women, who weren’t even in the conversation.”

Campion, who is the favourite to win best director at next week’s Academy Awards, sparked instant condemnation on social media, with many of her harshest critics describing her behaviour as “racist” and “privileged”. Some are even predicting that her comments could cost her the Oscar.

In her written apology, Campion described her comments as “thoughtless”.

“I’m less concerned about whether or not people’s apologies are sincere. I’m more interested in whether or not their actions are sincere,” says Taylor.

“Of course, her privilege was inside of that conversation. Of course, that white feminism and its view of whiteness and women as the primary way of which to understand oppression was present in her conversation. What I hope she’d do, is say, ‘Of course, that was there. How can I internally interrogate that? How can I raise that to consciousness, that I’m intentional at looking at those thoughts and working to deprogramme them within myself.”

Venus and Serena Williams’ successful tennis careers are unmatched. Between them, they hold 30 grand slam singles titles and have each won four Olympic gold medals.

“Ever since they have entered the scene, they have constantly had to contend with racism, with white supremacy, with believing that it’s not possible for them to be as good as they are and still be powerful, smart, and brilliant – and black women at the same time.

"The fact that this is what they continue to do, despite the odds, is inspiring to me and should be inspiring to everyone – including Campion.”