Black Fern Stacey Fuhler subject of new ‘wahine toa’ book

World champion rugby player Stacey Fuhler (nee Waaka) is now the subject of a new book. The book is part of a seven-part series that profiles Māori and Pacific women who have overcome challenges in their lives.

The book was written by David Riley, a local author and kaiako at Tangaroa College.

Fuhler’s book is the third in the Wahine Toa series. The first two were about commercial pilot Kamelia Lino Zarka (Ngāi Tonga) and rower superstar Lisa Carrington (Te Aitanga o Mahaki, Ngāti Porou).

The Black Fern says that she has sold 300 copies and has built a website that people can buy the book from.