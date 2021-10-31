Black Ferns 100th test match 'pretty special'

Stacey Fluhler prepares to play in the Black Ferns' 100th test match on Monday morning (NZ time), against the world champion England Roses.

"This may be the biggest game in history," Fluhler said from London. "Pretty special, and it's a privilege for me to be here, to play it alongside these mana wāhine here by my side."

"England are a tough outfit, so it's going to be really hard. But we're going to go take it to them because it's good preparation for us leading into the Rugby World Cup next year."

Fluhler said she will be thinking of Māori All Black and Chiefs star Sean Wainu as she takes the field.

"We're all still shock about the passing of our brother Sean. I'll definitely be playing for him and his whānau this weekend," she said.

"I can't wait to go out there - playing centre, he played centre too - and represent him out there on the field and playing for our country."