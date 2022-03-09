Black Ferns galore as Super Rugby Aupiki finally arrives

Despite many stop-starts leading up to kick-off, the inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki competition will get underway tomorrow night in Hamilton.

Covid-19 forced a one-week delay on the groundbreaking tournament, condensed to only three weeks long and two teams unable to field enough players for pre-season or opening round matches.

However, the Matatū and Chiefs Manawa sides have been named and will take to the field on Thursday, officially heralding the arrival of professional women's rugby in Aotearoa.

Matatū captain Alana Bremner says it's an exciting time for the country's best women's players, finally reaching this milestone of professional rugby in Aotearoa.

"I keep looking back and can't believe we are the group that gets the opportunity to represent Matatū, the South Island for the first time ever. It's such an honour for me to be in the position to lead the team.

"I'm sure it will be the same for the other teams. It's a huge milestone for women's rugby. We can't wait to get out there on Wednesday night."

Covid-19 effect

The season has been hit hard by Covid-19. Hurricanes Poua have had to cancel their first-round match against the Blues, who themselves were unable to field a team ahead of last week's scheduled opening weekend. The Poua were scheduled to face the Manawa and Matatū in a pre-season game of three halves but had to withdraw due to Covid-19 protocols.

That means Chiefs Manawa and Matatū will be the only teams in action in week one. The two squads faced each other in a pre-season match in Taupō on Saturday, with the Manawa coming away 28-20. Bremner says despite the short five-day turnaround before tomorrow's clash, her team are prepared to face the star-studded Chiefs Manawa once again.

"We weren't expecting to have that coming up here. But to get that game we just wanted to try things. It was what we saw that game as, to give everyone a go and get familiar with each other.

"Having that game was beneficial for us. Just taking advantage of that opportunity, we're going to be more ready than ever."

Making history

Chiefs Manawa coach Alan Bunting said his players are excited to make history, and also feel the unscheduled pre-season match was an advantage.

“It was great to finally play a game and have something to build off. We knew Matatū would be very well polished and expected nothing less than what came our way and we know they will be much better this Thursday. In what’s been a challenging lead into this competition it is great to be able to get some quality time together. The women are excited to be a part of history and run out at FMG Stadium Waikato wearing our jersey," he says,

Both teams have selected 25 players as part of the player welfare measures in place for Sky Super Rugby Aupiki.

Matatū will have no fewer than 7 Black Ferns to call tomorrow night, while to Wallaroos have also been named. Bremner will pack down on the side of the scrum while her older sister Chelsea will form a locking combination with Australian Michaela Leonard.

Bremner says the short three-week competition will be vital preparation for the Black Ferns ahead of the World Cup later this year, particularly as European nations prepare for the upcoming 6 Nations tournament later this month.

Lots of Black Ferns

"We saw while we were overseas the quality rugby they're playing, and the exposure to a lot of tests. I think this competition is hugely important to get high-quality games at the start of the year."

"Having these combinations and getting a head start on that will be beneficial, so when we do come time to assemble, it is a smoother transition, and we would have had some high-quality rugby under our belt."

Chiefs Manawa will be able to boast at least 10 current and former Black Ferns of their own, including almost the entire backline, with sevens superstar Ruby Tui and centre Georgia Daals yet to be capped for the Black Ferns, while Ariana Bayler and Renee Wickliffe will come off the bench. In the forwards, Bunting has selected an all-Black Ferns loose-forward trio, with Pia Tapsell joining captain Les Elder and Black Fern player of the year Kennedy Simon.

The game kicks off at 7.05pm at FMG Stadium in Hamilton. The two teams are:

CHIEFS MANAWA

Angel Mulu, Luka Connor, Tanya Kalounivale, Victoria Edmonds, Harono Te Iringa, Pia Tapsell, Les Elder ©, Kennedy Simon,

Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Kelly Brazier, Ruby Tui, Carla Hohepa, Georgia Daals, Portia Woodman, Hazel Tubic

Reserves:

Merania Paraone, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, Santo Taumata, Mia Anderson, JayJay Taylor, Tynealle Fitzgerald, Ariana Bayler, Renee Wickliffe, Maia Joseph, Langi Veainu

MATATŪ

Pip Love, Georgia Ponsonby, Amy Rule, Michaela Leonard, Chelsea Bremner, Alana Bremner (C), Lucy Jenkins, Marcelle Parkes,

Di Hiini, Terauoriwa Gapper, Grace Steinmetz, Liv McGoverne, Amy du Plessis, Martha Mataele, Renee Holmes (VC)

Reserves:

Steph Te Ohaere-Fox, Lucy Anderson, Ashley Palu, Greer Muir, Julia Gorinski, Rosie Kelly, Arabella McKenzie, Kilisitina Vea, Tayla Simpson, Isabella Waterman