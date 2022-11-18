Black Ferns players to receive $25K bonus for RWC win

The Black Ferns celebrate winning the Women's Rugby World Cup against England. Photo / NZME / Dean Purcell

Following their triumph in the women's Rugby World Cup final last week, the Black Ferns players will each receive a $25,000 bonus.

In a statement issued Friday, New Zealand Rugby said it has partnered with sponsors to create a bonus fund.

"New Zealand Rugby, with generous contributions from key partners Sky, Adidas and ASB, have created a bonus pool of almost $1m to acknowledge the incredible success of the Black Ferns team and management at the Rugby World Cup," chief executive Mark Robinson said.

"Each member of the Rugby World Cup winning Black Ferns squad will receive a bonus payment of $25,000.

NZRU stated that bonuses were not included in the Black Ferns' contracts, but that the payouts were fair considering the team's performance, culminating in the 34-31 win over England at Eden Park.

"NZR considers that they are appropriate given the scale of the Black Ferns' RWC campaign." Robinson said.

The All Blacks received $150,000 bonuses after their World Cup win in 2015 and had the scoreboard been reversed at Eden Park, England’s players would have pocketed a $30,000 bonus.

"As we have done previously in respect of All Blacks RWC bonus payments, we have worked with commercial partners to create a pool that rewards the players for their historic and special performance" Robinson said.