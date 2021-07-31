Black Ferns sevens clinch extra-time win over Fiji to book place in gold medal final

Black Ferns Ruby Tui and Michaela Blyde after their pool win over Great Britain. Credit / Sky Sport

The Black Ferns are a breath away from the dream of winning an Olympic sevens gold medal after a thrilling extra-time 22-17 win over Fiji, who scored a shock 14-12 quarter-final win over Olympic champions Australia to make Saturday afternoon's semi-final.

The NZ women will contest Saturday night's 9pm final (NZ time) against France who beat Great Britain 26-19 in the second semi-final. In pool play, the Black Ferns fought their way back from 21-0 down against the British women to win 26-21.

The Black Ferns got off to a flyer in the semi-final with an early try to Gayle Broughton for a 5-0 lead but Fiji struck back with a converted try moments later to go into the half-time break 7-5 Fiji.

The Fijians started the second half at pace scoring early to go ahead 12-5 and put the pressure on NZ. But Portia Woodman was up to the challenge scoring a converted try to square the game at 12-12 with two minutes left in regular time.

Stacey Fluhler added a try of her own, after Tyla Nathan-Wong saved a certain Fiji try, for a 17-12 lead with seconds left, only for Fiji to score and take the game into extra time, 17-17.

It was Broughton who came up with the match-winner in added-on time to send a jubilant Black Ferns team into the gold medal Olympic final.

WHAT. A. GAME.



Vinaka Fijiana for an unreal battle!



We are off to the BIG DANCE! See you at 9pm NZT on @skysportnz where we play for 🥇... and breathe.#Tokyo2020 #rugby @thenzteam pic.twitter.com/Ayi5X31uks — Black Ferns (@BlackFerns) July 31, 2021

Earlier, the Blacks Ferns beat Russia 36-0 for a place in the semi-final, with Ruby Tui's post-match interview with the BBC so popular that it has gone viral.