Black Ferns sevens clinch extra-time win over Fiji to book place in gold medal final

Black Ferns Ruby Tui and Michaela Blyde after their pool win over Great Britain. Credit / Sky Sport
The Black Ferns are a breath away from the dream of winning an Olympic sevens gold medal after a thrilling extra-time 22-17 win over Fiji, who scored a shock 14-12 quarter-final win over Olympic champions Australia to make Saturday afternoon's semi-final.
The NZ women will contest Saturday night's 9pm final (NZ time) against France who beat Great Britain 26-19 in the second semi-final. In pool play, the Black Ferns fought their way back from 21-0 down against the British women to win 26-21.
We play France for 🥇 tonight!— Black Ferns (@BlackFerns) July 31, 2021
Cancel your plans please. 9pm NZT on @skysportnz .
📷: @gettyimages @thenzteam #Tokyo2020 #Rugby pic.twitter.com/6O09Gs1mBh
The Black Ferns got off to a flyer in the semi-final with an early try to Gayle Broughton for a 5-0 lead but Fiji struck back with a converted try moments later to go into the half-time break 7-5 Fiji.
The Fijians started the second half at pace scoring early to go ahead 12-5 and put the pressure on NZ. But Portia Woodman was up to the challenge scoring a converted try to square the game at 12-12 with two minutes left in regular time.
Stacey Fluhler added a try of her own, after Tyla Nathan-Wong saved a certain Fiji try, for a 17-12 lead with seconds left, only for Fiji to score and take the game into extra time, 17-17.
It was Broughton who came up with the match-winner in added-on time to send a jubilant Black Ferns team into the gold medal Olympic final.
WHAT. A. GAME.— Black Ferns (@BlackFerns) July 31, 2021
Vinaka Fijiana for an unreal battle!
We are off to the BIG DANCE! See you at 9pm NZT on @skysportnz where we play for 🥇... and breathe.#Tokyo2020 #rugby @thenzteam pic.twitter.com/Ayi5X31uks
Earlier, the Blacks Ferns beat Russia 36-0 for a place in the semi-final, with Ruby Tui's post-match interview with the BBC so popular that it has gone viral.
Ladies and gentlemen.. @rubytui 🖤 https://t.co/tjdhbQPVUG— Black Ferns (@BlackFerns) July 30, 2021