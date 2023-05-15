Black Ferns Sevens end dominant series on top

The Black Ferns Sevens continued their dominance of the 2023 World Rugby Sevens Series with a number of awards and Dream Team positions following the last round in Toulouse.

Winning six of the seven tournaments this year including the final tournament in France with a comeback 19-14 win over the US in the final, the Black Ferns secured the series title on Day 1 simply by reaching the quarter-final.

Following the final, a ceremony marking the end of the 10th season saw young Black Ferns standout Jorja Miller crowned rookie of the season. The 19-year-old from Timaru made her mark on the circuit in her first year scoring 18 tries and becoming a permanent fixture in the lineup.

Risi Pouri-Lane (Ngāti Kuia, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Koata) was awarded the #hotstepper Award recognising the "most exceptional 1v1 steps' and transformational moments on the field. The 22-year-old Olympic and Junior Olympic gold medalist scored 15 tries on the series this year and was voted by fans as a nominee for the award before being named the winner by the judging panel.

Dream teamers

Meanwhile, after capturing their seventh Sevens Series title, four of the Black Ferns Sevens veterans were named in the year's dream team. Speedster Michaela Blyde, superstar Stacey Waaka (Ngāi Tūhoe, Te Arawa), Tyla Nathan-Wong (Ngāpuhi) and captain Sarah Hirini (Ngāti Kahungunu) were named alongside Ilona Maher (US) and Australian stars Madison Levi and Charlotte Caslick.

Recently appointed World Rugby vice-chairman John Jeffery paid tribute to the dominance of the Corey Sweeney-coached side.

"Winning six trophies out of seven doesn’t go unnoticed and I would like to praise New Zealand for their well-deserved title and the unique brand of rugby showcased this season. Rugby sevens is a truly unique and thrilling sport and with their skills and exceptional tries, players are capturing the hearts of fans around the world."



Stacey Waaka with the Player of the Final award in Toulouse, France. Photo/Mike Lee-KLC fotos for WR

Waaka was also named player of the match in the final, which extended the team's unbeaten run to 36 games and captured their sixth consecutive title of the series.

Hirini, who has played with the Black Ferns Sevens since the first series in 2012, said the winning feeling doesn't change.

“I’m obviously pretty gutted with how I played, but man, to go 14 points down against a team like that and then to come back and grind out a win, I’m so proud, I’m so happy with the group and the season that we’ve had,” Hirini said.

“I’m sure the celebrations are going to go for a few days.”



New Zealand celebrates women's and men's cup win in Toulouse, France. Photo/Mike Lee-KLC fotos for WR

All Blacks Sevens dominate

The All Blacks Sevens side also had to come from behind to win the grand final in Toulouse, rallying from 19-7 to beat Argentina 24-19 in extra time to clinch their 14th World Sevens Series title in 24 years.

The Clark Laidlaw-coached side faced Argentina for the fourth time in a final during this season and, apart from a Regan Ware try in the first minute, nothing else seemed to click. German Schulz tied the game up soon after before the Pumas Sevens took advantage of a yellow card to Akuila Rokolisoa, using the extra numbers to get Agustin Fraga across. Just before halftime, Marcos Moneta intercepted Moses Leo’s offload and Argentina led 19-7.

Rokolisoa made up for his sin bin with a solo try from a scrum inside his own 22, before Roderick Solo fended off Moneta to score and make it 19-19. Rokolisoa couldn’t convert from a handy position, and Argentina blew a last-seconds tap penalty chance outside the New Zealand 22, forcing the game into extra time where Solo once again beat Moneto to seal the victory in the corner.

The men's series wraps up in London this weekend with the awards ceremony following. The World Sevens Series Player of the Year Awards will be presented at the World Rugby Awards later this year.

"All eyes are now on the revamped Sevens Series kicking off later this year and the Paris 2024 Olympics next summer," John Jeffery said.