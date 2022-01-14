Black Ferns Sevens to miss out on Spain events despite new players and coaches

World Rugby confirmed this morning that the Black Ferns and All Blacks Sevens will no longer compete in the Spain legs of the World Series that was scheduled for the end of this month – Having not played in the circuit since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Government announced late last month to delaying opening the New Zealand border meant the teams would not have been able to re-enter the country after playing.

Despite this bump in the road, the Black Ferns squad have announced some exciting changes in not only their player's roster but the coaching staff as well.

Jorja Miller and Kelsey Teneti will join the Olympic gold medal-winning squad, much to Head Coach and Halberg Coach of the year nominee Cory Sweeny’s delight.

“They have been awesome. We had both players in for a few weeks before Christmas, just to see how they would fit in the environment, and they brought unreal energy and eagerness to learn.



“It's unbelievable that they have only just finished Year 13 at school, we saw in FPC that their potential is huge so we are looking forward to seeing what impact they can have in the space of the seven.”

“They have been really successful over the past few years and we are looking for fresh ideas and innovation. Ed and Crystal can bring something that challenges our current thinking and will help us progress our game towards Paris 2024," said Sweeney.