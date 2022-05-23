Black Ferns Sevens win the battle but lose the war

The Black Ferns have pipped their nemesis, Australia, at the post by winning the world series sevens title in Toulouse today.

It is the first big win the Black Ferns have achieved since returning to the world stage.

Australia scored two tries in the first half but Risi Pouri-Lane kept the Black Ferns within striking distance by scoring. The Australians were leading at halftime with a score of 14-7

Putting their heart into it, the Black Ferns kept the Australians from scoring in the second half.

The Black Ferns struck back with two tries through Sarah Hirini and Kelly Brazier in the second half and, with the match in the dying seconds, Michaela Blyde snuffed out a runaway try to attempt to seal the victory.

This victory secured the world series sevens title, softening the scars of the loss to Australia in the Canadian sevens final earlier in the month.

But in the standings, the series championship winners are the Australian women’s sevens team with New Zealand finishing fifth overall in the standings.