Black Ferns Sevens win seventh World Series with games to spare

Source: Twitter / NZ Sevens

The Black Ferns Sevens are women's world series champions for a seventh time with games still to play.

Wins against Poland 50-0 and the United States 31-12 in Toulouse, France overnight were enough to seal the crown for the New Zealanders who are now beyond reach of second-placed Australia in the standings.

“It’s a brilliant feeling. Unreal. And to do it with a few games up our sleeve is pretty special,” head coach Corey Sweeney said.

Knowing they were champions was all the excuse Black Ferns star Stacey Fluhler needed to unleash a few signature dance moves.

The team topped off Friday with a 33-12 victory over Ireland but have unfinished business, keen to carry on and win their tournament in France.

“It’s a great moment but you can even feel in the team that the job’s not done. So we’ll celebrate at some point and we’re really stoked with the outcome, but we’ve got a job to do this weekend.”