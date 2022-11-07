Black Ferns to take normal, relaxed approach to RWC 'last dance'

Excitement among rugby fans across Aotearoa may be growing as the Black Ferns build toward the Rugby World Cup final this weekend. Still, the excitement levels among the players themselves is arguably unbeatable.

"I'm shaking just thinking about it being real," midfield back Theresa Fitzpatrick said ahead of the showdown with England on Saturday in front of an expected crowd of 40,000 at Eden Park.

Fitzpatrick, who scored the crucial try against France to put the Black Ferns ahead in the semi-final last week, is looking forward to doing battle again in the black jersey.

"We've been putting in all this hard work this past six weeks and it's finally here. We know this week is going to be another tough one physically and mentally and we need to show up on Saturday."

She says the support Aotearoa has shown for the team throughout the tournament has been like never before.

The last dance

"We just know that it's the beginning. We're getting a lot of positive comments - people are really enjoying our games. We've had people in the crowd telling us they've come from different countries to watch. I just didn't think it was possible. But we're just embracing all of that. This is the last dance this Saturday and we're going to throw it all out there."

Prop Amy Rule says while she is more than happy to be playing on the field, the atmosphere at times has her feeling like she is missing out on a great party.

"I get FOMO a wee bit, it looks like so much fun in the crowd with the poi and stuff. It looks like such a good time."

A year ago the prospect of a home grand final appearance seemed distant, with the world champions suffering heavy defeats to France and England.

Music key

The fallout from that tour saw former All Blacks brains trust Wayne Smith and Sir Graham Henry reunite to take charge of the Black Ferns along with Whitney Hansen and Alan Bunting. Rule says the relaxed nature in the Ferns environment might have been a "cultural" shock for Smith but it is one he has embraced, and it helped turn their fortunes around.

"We're all very big personalities, we're all different but that's what we love. I'm not very coordinated but we love to dance, music - that connection is very important. That is a difference with the men's game. They're usually wearing headphones and focused. We're focused too but we've got the music playing, and I think throughout all stages of rugby it's always come with us that culture and I think laughing I'd say is a key part of the success."

Fitzpatrick says the team won't be doing anything differently this week as they prepare to defend their world title against an England team hoping to extend its 30-match unbeaten run dating back to 2019.

"We just know that we have to do our same job and play the same game and everything will just happen."