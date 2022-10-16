Black Ferns thump Wales to book world cup quarterfinal

Photo / File

The Black Ferns have secured a world cup quarterfinal spot with a 56-12 victory over Wales in Tāmaki Makaurau on Sunday.

Ahead 22-7 at the break, the New Zealanders ran in six second-half tries to seal the win 10 tries to two and remain unbeaten in tests against Wales.

Portia Woodman and Sylvia Brunt both scored two tries. Player of the Match was co-captain Ruahei Demant.

"It's probably been my most favourite season so far to play alongside so many of my sisters," Demant said.

Coach Wayne Smith was beaming after the game, "Hopefully, everyone's excited watching them."

Smith said he thought Wales played "really well" and put pressure on the Black Ferns "but man, we've got some attacking intent," he said.

"You all know, I love that."

The Black Ferns final pool game is against Scotland in Whangārei on Saturday.

Black Ferns 56 (Portia Woodman 2, Sylvia Brunt 2, Chelsea Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Krystal Murray, Ruahei Demant, Ruby Tui tries; Demant 3 cons)

Wales 12 (Ffion Lewis, Kat Evans tries; Elinor Snowsill con)

HT: 22-7

