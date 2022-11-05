Black Ferns into World Cup final after thriller against France

After defeating France 25-24 in a nail-biting semi-final match in Auckland tonight, the Black Ferns will face off against in England in the Rugby World Cup final.

At halftime, France had a 17-10 advantage over the Black Ferns, but tries from the 56th minute by Ruby Tui and Theresa Fitzpatrick gave the Black Ferns the lead.

In the final 70 seconds of play France's Caroline Drouin missed a penalty that would have given the French a two-point victory, allowing the kiwis to clinch their spot in the final.

"It was just an unbelievable ending, really," Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith said.

"I thought we were pretty jittery at the start ... I thought it was gone, but it wasn't gone. It's there and we've got a chance next week."

After defeating Canada 26-19 in their semifinal matchup earlier this afternoon, England will square off against the Black Ferns at Eden Park next weekend.