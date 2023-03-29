'Black Jag' Carlos Ulberg books next UFC bout

Photo / Getty Images

UFC light heavyweight fighter Carlos Ulberg is seemingly confirmed for his first bout of 2023 as reported by MMA Mania earlier today.

The "Black Jag", who fights out of City Kickboxing in Tāmaki Makaurau, will take on Ukrainian fighter Ihor Potieria at a UFC event on May 13, with a location yet to be announced.

Ulberg (Tainui, Te Atiawa, Hāmoa) is running on a three-win fight streak with two straight knockouts, as he prepares for his fifth UFC fight. Both of his knockouts happened in the first round, the most recent at Madison Square Garden last November against Nicolae Negumereanu.



Ulberg's latest KO victory. Video / UFC on YouTube.

Ihor Potieria has a split record with his two UFC bouts, his second fight against Mauricio Rua being a first-round knockout in January this year.

Notably, on record, both Ulberg and Rua have entered into the UFC by way of Dana White's Contender Series where both men earned contracts after winning their respective bouts. Ulberg and Potieria also won their bouts by first-round KO.

Coming up soon for City Kickboxing, former middleweight champion Israel "The Last Stylebender" Adesanya looks to reclaim the gold he lost to current titleholder and former kickboxing rival Alex Pereira. Their headline bout for UFC 287 goes down in under two weeks in Miami, Florida on Sunday, April 9.