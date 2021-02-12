Black Power gang members arrested in Northland on firearms charges

Police in Northland arrested three Black Power gang members and recovered two firearms, as they carried out search warrants yesterday.

Enquiries were made in Whangārei and Whananaki to locate the men, who were all wanted on outstanding police matters.

One of the men, a 24-year-old who had active warrants in relation to multiple alleged offences including vehicle theft and burglary, was arrested in Whangārei.

A 32-year-old man who was wanted for breaching parole recall conditions was also located and arrested at the address.

Further enquiries by Police staff in Whananaki found a third man, aged 31, who was also wanted.

All three men are facing firearms-related charges.

The men are appearing in the Whangārei District Court today.