Blair picks 'fairytale ending' for Benji Marshall

NRL legend Benji Marshall should have a fairytale ending with the South Sydney Rabbitohs this Sunday, according to two-time grand finalist and former Kiwi teammate Adam Blair.

"I'm really excited for Benji, this could be the fairytale ending," says Blair, who believes the Bunnies "should win" against the Penrith Panthers.

"It would be nice to see Benji finish off, if he does finish off, with a ring."

But Blair admits to having a "soft spot" for the Panthers.

"I got a good mate from up the Far North, James Fisher-Harris, who is one of the rallies up those ways. So I've always got a soft spot for those guys because if you can make it out of the North you're doing something good.

"Again, it's representing his people up in the North and all of the people that have got him to where he is," says Blair.

"So, soft spot for both, but I think South Sydney are going to be too strong."