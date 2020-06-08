BLM protester wrongly identified as Mongrel Mob member

“Outraged” and “disappointed” is only the tip of the iceberg for Kia Tanuka when asked to describe how he felt when a tweet surfaced accusing him of having affiliations to the Mongrel Mob.



"It was a whole new type of racism that I hadn't experienced before to have my image doing something solid to be torn down like that.

"The comment itself didn't actually offend me as much as the 'diseased bug' statement and that we don't belong in society - we do belong in society!"



Kia family and friends took to social media to defend him and reminded people that he is a loving father and a hard-working man. "I actually feel sorry for this fella, I don't think he or anyone else in-between that was involved will ever experience something like that to have a thousand people stand for you on a platform that you don't even use. It was mana-uplifting, to say the least."



The tweet also resurfaced on other social media platforms which started another thread of abusive comments about Kia and others who attended the protest. Tanuka says while some people may find the humour in some of the comments, at the end of the day he says, "It's my face attached to it."



"It's a real funny position I find myself in - to be the one that it's my image being used and it's my face that they are using to generalise our beautiful people and culture."



Tanuka says racism here in New Zealand has existed for years, and last week was just one of many examples he's experienced.



“When I was a kid and I went to the museum with my mum on a school trip there were a few friends of ours and we were all in a group together. My mum was from Scotland and so we were at the museum - there were me and my three mates and we were being a bit rowdy and playing up in the Māori exhibit and my mum was telling us to be quiet. A lady who worked at the museum came up and asked if we were actually bothering my mum and was trying to get us away from her, and when my mother realised what this lady was doing she actually hit the roof and I felt embarrassed at the time that she was causing a scene because as a kid I didn’t understand the severity of what was going on.”



Tanuka has not yet received an apology but is hopeful people will be more aware of what they say before they say it.