Bloomfield: ‘Increase in case rates for 65+'

The Ministry of Health has reported 6,133 new community cases and 23 Covid-related deaths today.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 5,983 – last Tuesday it was 6,202.

Of the reported deaths today, 15 were women and eight were men. One person was in their 50s; three were in their 70s; 11 were in their 80s, and eight were aged over 90.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says there’s been an increase in case rates in over 65s who are more likely to be hospitalised or to die from the virus.

The total of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 is now 1,348 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 15.

Hospitalisations have slightly risen to 377 today - yesterday was 352. Lakes is the only DHB with no hospitalisations. Seven people are in intensive care units. Covid was the primary cause reason of admission for two-thirds of patients.

Those who were unvaccinated were three times more likely to end up in intensive care

Of today's cases, Auckland has recorded 1,800 across its three DHBs. In other regions, Northland has 191, Waikato has 406, Taranaki has 179, and Canterbury has 904. Two cases are of unknown location.

The active total of cases in the community is 41, 863 and the confirmed total number of cases since the pandemic began is 1,242,600.

