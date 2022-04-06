Bloomfield to leave role in July

Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield will leave his role in July.

Last year Bloomfield told the public service commissioner Peter Hughes he intended to step down before his term officially ends on June 11, 2023.

Bloomfield will leave his role on July 29 but Hughes will appoint an acting director-general before Bloomfield departs.

"Dr Bloomfield has worked tirelessly for more than two years to keep New Zealanders safe from coronavirus," Hughes said in a statement.

"Dr Bloomfield always wanted to stay until New Zealand was in a good place with coronavirus. That time is now."

Hughes paid tribute to the director general’s role, not just in managing the public health response, but also in fronting the public at the government’s regular Covid-19 media briefings.

"I thank Dr Bloomfield for his commitment to public service, his spirit of service to the community and his exceptional contribution to New Zealand's Covid-19 response. I know many New Zealanders will also be thankful for the job he has done.”

"Dr Bloomfield has demonstrated remarkable resilience and courage in leading the health system's overall response to Covid-19. That response has saved lives.

Hughes said Bloomfield planed to enjoy an extended break, as the government's Covid-19 response begins to wind down.

In an email obtained by NZME Bloomfield told Ministry of Health staff it had been a huge privilege to be health director-general.

"I've committed myself wholeheartedly to the role for nearly four years. The DG role is complex and challenging at any time and, with a one in 100 years pandemic, the last two years have been particularly challenging and intense," Bloomfield wrote.

In a post on social media post Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern praised Bloomfield for his service throughout the pandemic.

"Through his tireless dedication, his focus on people, his calm and considered approach - he has been a true public servant," she wrote.