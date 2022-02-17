Bloomfield's tamariki vax records 'sabotage Māori' - Tamihere

John Tamihere, the CE of Whānau Ora is accusing the Ministry of Health of undermining the tamariki Māori vaccination effort, by withholding contact details of whānau whose children are yet to be vaccinated.

In a statement yesterday the Ministry said it would finally release vaccination data to Whānau Ora, after a months-long war of words over why they didn’t want to.

“The Ministry of Health is releasing vaccination data to requesting organisations down to mesh block street level for tamariki Māori and any other ethnicities as requested” a spokesperson said.

“This includes the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency, who have today signed a formal data sharing agreement with the Ministry”

Whānau Ora operates 200 vaccination clinics and uses the data to target low vaccination rohe with mobile units, awareness campaigns and q and a sessions with health professionals for the vaccine hesitant.

Tamihere says yesterday’s statement is a red herring; instead of handing over addresses, phone numbers and emails of those not vaccinated, as with previous data drops Whānau Ora went to court to get, the ministry intends to give just a name and a map of where the highest unvaccinated regions are.

"This is just not right and this sabotages Māori ability to offer vaccination opportunities for our children," he says.

"What we need is to know exactly what streets are populated with more numbers with more babies requiring vaccination," Tamihere said.

One month in to the child vaccination rollout tamariki Māori vacs rates are 25% lower than non-Maori, with 27 per cent having had the jab, but the gap is widening.

Tamihere says the withholding of data is a Tiriti issue and it is not up to the ministry of health to decide what Māori vaccination data, Māori have access to.

“we just want the data the courts already awarded us on the parents, but now for the children, it isn't complicated” Tamihere says.

Tamihere says the agency will continue litigating child vaccination data access through the courts, but is concerned time is off the essence as Omicron spread across the motu.

"We could go to court and win it again but that's an eight-week process and costs us $240,000” he said.