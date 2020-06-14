Blues beat Canes in electric Eden Park sellout

It seems to be the comfort of playing at home that has contributed to this weekend's wins, as the Blues trump the 'Canes 30-20 at Eden Park.

With a packed stadium, Eden Park has not seen a crowd this big since rugby legend Tana Umaga's 100th game. Ticket sales reached over a whopping 41,000 for the debut weekend of Super Rugby Aotearoa. With Forsyth Barr pushing 20,000, the weekend was an overall success making for over 60,000 tickets sold.

Blues outside back, Caleb Clark got the ball rolling with the first try in the 12th minute, off a pass set up by Reiko Ioane. However, it was the follow-up try from team captain, Dane Coles who did nothing out of the ordinary with his heavy scoring try over former teammate Beauden Barrett. The Hurricanes had no problem reminding Barrett what he's missing out on.

Finishing up the first half, the matchup was fairly even with the blues up 14-13.

Coming into the second half, Blues did their part both an offence and defence playing a much more composed game than the Hurricanes. Unfortunately, the Canes were unable to hold up, making far too many errors than they would have liked.

Otere Black played an outstanding game, converting three goals and making three penalty kicks, which on his own he made up for 15 of the Blues total points.

Hurricanes did their best, coming back with a valiant try at the end of the second half from halfback Jamie Booth. Unfortunately, it was the Blues that dominated in the second half and taking home the deserved win.

To the average fan, the Blues had a stellar performance taking the win. But captain Patrick Tuipulotu recognises the team's potential understanding there's still room for improvement.

Tuipulotu says, "It wasn't the best performance but for round one, I think we can be pretty happy with that."

He also touched on the new addition to the team, Beauden Barrett.

"He's pretty good with ball in hand, I think we saw today just the composure he brings as well. We added that to our strengths and we did well."

Although suffering the loss, the Hurricanes didn't leave with their heads low as captain Dane Coles acknowledging the breakdown of the Canes and the effort made by the Blues.

"I think our discipline in the second half was poor. They just kept in front with the three pointers and just got too far out. We came back, but the breakdowns a big one for us. We've got to hang on to that pill, and you can't do anything against a quality Blues team"

Coles also commented on his try against Beauden Barret saying, "It was good to play against my old mate. My eyes lit up when I seen him, he was covering defender. It was good to get the try but he got the treats. Good to see Baz playing rugby in New Zealand again"

Next weekend we will get to see the Chiefs face off against the Blues at FMG Stadium in Hamilton on Saturday, June 20. Kick-off starts at 7:05 pm.

And on Sunday, June 21, will be the Hurricanes hosting the Crusaders at the Sky Stadium. Kick-off is at 3:35 pm.