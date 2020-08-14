Blues, Crusaders, fans fear Eden Park match may be off

The Auckland Blues are waiting for an announcement on whether their ruby match will go ahead this weekend against the Crusaders at Eden Park.
Te Ao Mārama spoke toBlues first five Otere Black to see how the team was in the wake of recent events.
