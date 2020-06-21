Blues finally break losing streak against Chiefs

The Blues broke their losing streak against the Chiefs last night in Hamilton 24-12, securing their first win since 2011 in Chiefs territory.

It follows the Blues' impressive 30-20 win over the Hurricanes last round.

In wet conditions, the Blues scored the game's only tries.

First up was a try to No. 8 Hoskins Sotutu who forced his way over the line 14 minutes into the game after a patient build-up by the Blues' forwards two metres out.

Wing Mark Telea scored the match-winner diving over in the corner with nine minutes left on the clock after Sotutu sent a floated pass past the outstretched arms of the last defender in the game's best passage of play.

Blues coach Leon MacDonald said the wet conditions meant there was a scrap over possession.

On the wrong end of the penalty count, MacDonald says he spoke with the players about staying calm after they went into the break just 10-9 ahead.

"We knew that if we could eliminate the penalties we had enough of our game there to do the job and trust that would happen and it did happen."

Captain Patrick Tuipulotu said it was only their second game and they would keep their feet on the ground.

"(The) Blues team of old just went in there with all emotions and no process really so I'm pretty happy how we've gone about our weeks in the past five weeks."

Chiefs coach Warren Gatland felt his team "started exceptionally well" but said their problem was 'not one thing at the moment but a whole lot of little things'.

"It was one of those days in terms of just keeping a cool head and being comfortable playing a bit of territory and waiting for the opportunities and we probably just forced it a little bit."

It was a record-setting fifth win in a row for the Blues away from home, However, Tuipulotu said they are focused on the larger picture.

"We're not thinking about that too much, we've got a bigger job at hand. We're looking at the bigger picture, we want a lot of success."

In the other round 2 fixture, the Hurricanes play the Crusaders in Wellington this afternoon.

The Blues next game is against the Highlanders at Eden Park on Saturday while the Chiefs are away to the Crusaders on Sunday.