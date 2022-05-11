Blues out to farewell fans as crucial last month looms in Super Rugby Pacific

Fullback Zarn Sullivan (Ngāti Kahungunu) says finishing the home season on a high is a focus for the side this week Photo/file



The table-topping Blues want to end their home Super Rugby campaign on a high this week before they cross the Tasman for the final fortnight of the regular season.

They take on the Reds on Saturday at Eden Park, the site of the 71-28 drubbing of the Melbourne Reds last week. Fullback Zarn Sullivan (Ngāti Kahungunu) says finishing the home season on a high is a focus for the side this week.

"Our whānau here at the Blues are also the whānau outside the Blues as well, all the way up north and down to the Bombays. It is going to be a good match and hopefully, a lot of people will come down to watch. We want to send them off as we did last week," the 21-year-old told teaomāori.news.

Sullivan says being able to put on a display like last week is a huge confidence booster coming into the pointy end of the season, particularly with a mouth-watering prospect next week in Canberra against the Brumbies.

"It just gives us a reality check. We can play good footy and, if we just trust ourselves doing the basics right, being disciplined in our defence will take us a long way."

The Blues aren't looking too far ahead to next week's clash against table-topping side Brumbies in Canberra which will have huge ramifications on the final placings and therefore home advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Brumbies have so far come up trumps in their three games against Kiwi sides, taking care of the Highlanders and Hurricanes at home, and demolishing the Chiefs last week in Hamilton.

"A lot of teams have gone down there and struggled but at the moment we're just focusing on the Reds. We've just got to play each week by week, and play who is in front of us and focus on ourselves."

The Blues take on the Reds, who are so far the only team to beat the Brumbies