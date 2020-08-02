Blues score try fest away win over Highlanders

Highlanders 21

Blues 32

The Highlanders and Blues have played out a try fest in Dunedin this afternoon, with the Auckland side victors 32-21.

The Blues led 24-16 at half-time with five tries scored before the break, three of those in the first 20 minutes.

A further two tries were added in the second half, enough to see the Blues right for the away win and keep them in touch with the top of the table Crusaders.

Blues 32 (Christie 2, Akira Ioane, Faiane & Tuungafasi tries; Barrett 2 conversions & penalty) Highlanders 21 (Dixon & Frizell tries; Josh Ioane conversion & 3 penalties). HT 24-16.