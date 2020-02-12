Blues sport rainbow coloured goalposts for Valentine's Day match

The Auckland Blues have announced that they will be sporting Rainbow coloured goalposts for their Valentines Day clash against the Crusaders this Friday. The initiative is to support the rainbow community and the overall principle of diversity and inclusiveness to all.

Blues Hooker, James Parsons, says, “At the heart of the Blues culture is our commitment to bringing communities together both on and off the field. This Valentine’s Day we want to share our love of the game and show that rugby is a game for everyone.”

With support from Principal Partner, Nib, fans will also have the opportunity to show their support for the rainbow community, by choosing to fly a rainbow flag, which will be available at the game. Something that Nib CEO, Rob Hennin hopes that fans participate in.

“We’re proud supporters of diversity and inclusion across the country and hope that fans will literally help fly the flag of inclusiveness as we turn Eden Park rainbow this Valentine’s Day,” says

The Blues v Crusaders match kicks off at 7:05 pm on Friday 14 February at Auckland’s Eden Park.