Boating tragedy on Waitematā Harbour, woman killed

Police and maritime investigators at Auckland's Viaduct Harbour this morning / Michael Craig, NZ Herald.

A 25-year-old woman has died after going overboard from a charter boat and suffering fatal injuries on Auckland's Waitematā Harbour.

The woman's death occured at about 5.15pm yesterday.

Police have confirmed the woman was on board a Zefiro Charters boat at the time.

The chartered vessel was carrying about 30 passengers when it left from the Auckland Viaduct yesterday afternoon.

The NZ Herald says a Coastguard NZ spokesman confirmed two people on the boat went overboard. They were quickly retrieved from the water.

Police and Maritime NZ are working together to understand the circumstances leading to the woman’s death.