Bob Jones drops defamation case

Te Ao understands that Bob Jones has discontinued his case against Māori filmmaker Renae Maihi.

A session that was closed to media this morning took place at the courtroom where we understand this decision by Jones was made.

Yesterday Maihi took the stand in her own defence for the first time.

Maihi, who at times was on the verge of tears during her testimony, reaffirmed her belief that Sir Bob Jones’ article published in 2018 calling for a “Māori Gratitude Day” was racist. She also refuted Sir Bob Jones’ statements earlier in the week that Maihi was attention-seeking.

She had said in court, “I wholeheartedly refute the allegation that I spoke out because I was seeking attention. I have in no way enjoyed the attention, nor the publicity that came with starting the petition, and being involved with this proceeding.”

